James S. Lain
Appleton - James S. Lain, 73, teacher, social advocate, political junkie, hip deejay, motivational speaker, and beautiful human being, died peacefully on Sunday, September 15. Jim was born and raised in Oshkosh and was a resident of Appleton for many years until the time of his passing. With his dear wife and partner, Judie, he owned and operated Employ-Ability, a place where many people with disabilities received skills training and job coaching.
Jim was born with cerebral palsy but was determined from the very start to live his life to the fullest. Thus empowered, he became a strong advocate for the disabled and disadvantaged and made a profound impact on many lives.
Jim is survived by his stepdaughters Connie Osness, Teri (Mark) Kolosso, and Lori Van Gompel, all of Appleton; his grandchildren Sheyanne (Christopher) Brown of Round Rock TX, Shawn (Ann Vanevenhoven) Sheltrow of Fountain CO, Lieah (Travis) Wilder of DeForest WI, Karie Van Gompel and Tony Van Gompel both of Appleton; and his great-grandchildren Alexis, Juliana, Everett, and Jonas. Jim is also survived by his siblings Jere (Cheryl) Lain of Oshkosh, David Lain of Amherst WI, Richard (Kristin Seiling) Lain of Madison WI, and Jeannine Lain of Santa Barbara CA, and the following nieces and nephews: Cathy, Cindy, Jennifer, Aaron, Jesse, Andrew, Sarah, Emijo, Peter, and Brian. Jim had a special friend, Tami Grunenwald of Green Bay.
Jim was preceded in death by the love of his life, Judie (Laffin) Lain, on February 28, 2014. He was also preceded by his parents, Donald Lain and Josephine (Johnson) Lain, and two of his brothers, Joel Lain and Daniel Lain.
Funeral service for James will be 2:00PM on Saturday October 19, 2019 at FIRST ENGLISH LUTHERAN CHURCH, 326 E North St, in Appleton, with Rev. Jeff Tengesdal officiating. Visitation will be held at the church Saturday beginning at 1:00PM until the hour of service.
The family wishes to thank the excellent staff at Matthews Senior Living in Appleton, and those at Heartland Hospice, for their warm kindness and care. An extra measure of appreciation goes to Dr. Beth Menzel, whose above-and-beyond efforts were so very heartfelt.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 6, 2019