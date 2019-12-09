|
|
James Soper
Oshkosh - James A. Soper, age 89 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully on December 4, 2019 at Arborview Manor. He was born on April 5th 1930 to the late Harry and Eva (Wurtinger) Soper.
Jim was a true outdoorsman who loved hunting, fishing, and all things sports. He took pride in his annual vegetable garden and his ability to fix almost anything. He loved a good joke and a trip to the casino. He worked as an Iron-Worker for Griese and Ross most of his career. He loved God, Family, and his Country. He served in the US Navy from 1952-1954.
He is survived by the mother of his children Arlene Robl of Oshkosh, his children Linda Ahrens-Hoffman of Fond du Lac, Cheryl (Matt) Simonson of Oshkosh, Doug (Kris) Soper of Oshkosh, his siblings Francis Soper of Wild Rose, Richard (Julie) Soper of Waupaca, Dorothy (Dave) Nelson of New Holstein, and amazing grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a multitude of extended family members.
In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by brothers Thomas Soper and Harry Soper Jr., sister-in-law Alice Soper.
A special thanks to the staff at Arborview Manor and Hospice for their support, going above and beyond the call of duty each and every day.
Visitation and memorial service for James will be held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Oshkosh, WI. Visitation 10:30-11:30am; service 11:30am.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019