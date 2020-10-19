James Stearns



Menominee - James H. Stearns, 90, of Menominee passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Menominee. He was born on June 5, 1930, to the late Adlowe and Florence (Tupper) Stearns in Green Bay. He graduated from Marinette High School and went on to serve is country proudly in the Air Force during the Korean War. On April 21, 1951, James married Janice Husbeck; she preceded him in death on September 21, 2020. He had worked for Fluor Brothers Construction in Oshkosh for many years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.



James is survived by two sons, Michael (Lynn) Stearns of Appleton and Dennis (significant other, Connie) Stearns of Oshkosh; daughter in law, Sue Stearns of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Scott (Jamie), Shawn, Jonathan, and Sara; and great grandson, Evan. In addition to his wife Janice, he was preceded in death by a son Steve and a sister Jean Rich.



As per his wishes, no services will be held. Thielen Funeral Home Marinette is assisting the family.









