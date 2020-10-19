1/
James Stearns
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Stearns

Menominee - James H. Stearns, 90, of Menominee passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Menominee. He was born on June 5, 1930, to the late Adlowe and Florence (Tupper) Stearns in Green Bay. He graduated from Marinette High School and went on to serve is country proudly in the Air Force during the Korean War. On April 21, 1951, James married Janice Husbeck; she preceded him in death on September 21, 2020. He had worked for Fluor Brothers Construction in Oshkosh for many years. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing, and woodworking.

James is survived by two sons, Michael (Lynn) Stearns of Appleton and Dennis (significant other, Connie) Stearns of Oshkosh; daughter in law, Sue Stearns of Oshkosh; grandchildren: Scott (Jamie), Shawn, Jonathan, and Sara; and great grandson, Evan. In addition to his wife Janice, he was preceded in death by a son Steve and a sister Jean Rich.

As per his wishes, no services will be held. Thielen Funeral Home Marinette is assisting the family.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thielen Funeral Home - MARINETTE
1403 NEWBERRY AVE
Marinette, WI 54143
(715) 732-2151
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thielen Funeral Home - MARINETTE

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved