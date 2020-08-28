James Steger
Berlin - James Earl Steger, age 79, of Berlin, passed away surrounded with the love of his family on August 25, 2020.
Jim was born on February 1, 1941, the son of Alois and Marietta (O'Keefe) Steger.
He joined the National Guard at the age of 18 and served from 1959 to 1965.
On June 29, 1963, Jim married the love of his life, Beverly Gail Londowski.
Jim was a dedicated employee of the Berlin Foundry for 42 years. After retirement he drove vehicles for Sondalle Ford.
He is survived by his loving wife, Beverly; sons, Ron (Valerie) Steger, Dan Steger, and David (Heather) Steger; grandchildren, Savannah Mae Steger, Savannah Lynn (Jon) Polakowski, Christina Domke, Alexis Steger, Jessica Steger, Brandon Steger, Amanda (Kevin) Belter, Taylor (Keith) Steger, Cole Steger; sister, June (Bob) Leigh; sister-in-law, Sandy (Gary) Schwersenska; six great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Alois and Marietta Steger; sisters and brothers, Beatrice, Arlene, Marge, Pat, Thomas, Alois Jr., Kenny, Larry and John.
Family and friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin.
A Memorial service will follow the visitation at 7:00 p.m. with Deacon Bob Precourt officiating.
Inurnment will take place at a later time.
Due to the pandemic, friends and family are asked to please wear a mask and social distance in the funeral home.
Also, in keeping with CDC guidelines, there will be no luncheon or fellowship following services.
For more information and to view a tribute video dedicated to Jim, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com