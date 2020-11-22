James T. SavageOshkosh - James Savage, of Oshkosh, died November 19, 2020.He was born on February 15, 1929 and raised in Columbus WI.He served his country as a Weatherman in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-1949 volunteering for service in Germany during the Berlin Airlift. James began a career with the U.S. Postal service in 1952 as a Railway Mail Clerk, working throughout the Midwest. In 1967, he was transferred to the Oshkosh Post Office, where he finished his career as a manager of the Oshkosh Downtown Station in 1984. Jim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years. He was a member of the Oshkosh Elks Club, The Travelers Protective Association, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and former member and officer of the American Postal Workers Union. James enjoyed playing golf with friends, horse racing and going to the track.James' survivors include his special friend and companion of 40 years, Bonnie Potter, five children, Dennis of Harvard IL., Joseph (Judy) of Spring TX., Richard (Barb) of McHenry IL., Judith (Bill) of Neenah, WI. And Randall (Karen) of North Prairie, WI., five grandchildren, their families and ten great-grandchildren.A private memorial service and internment will take place for friends and family at Lakeview Memorial Park.