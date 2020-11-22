1/
James T. Savage
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James T. Savage

Oshkosh - James Savage, of Oshkosh, died November 19, 2020.

He was born on February 15, 1929 and raised in Columbus WI.

He served his country as a Weatherman in the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1946-1949 volunteering for service in Germany during the Berlin Airlift. James began a career with the U.S. Postal service in 1952 as a Railway Mail Clerk, working throughout the Midwest. In 1967, he was transferred to the Oshkosh Post Office, where he finished his career as a manager of the Oshkosh Downtown Station in 1984. Jim worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 32 years. He was a member of the Oshkosh Elks Club, The Travelers Protective Association, National Association of Retired Federal Employees and former member and officer of the American Postal Workers Union. James enjoyed playing golf with friends, horse racing and going to the track.

James' survivors include his special friend and companion of 40 years, Bonnie Potter, five children, Dennis of Harvard IL., Joseph (Judy) of Spring TX., Richard (Barb) of McHenry IL., Judith (Bill) of Neenah, WI. And Randall (Karen) of North Prairie, WI., five grandchildren, their families and ten great-grandchildren.

A private memorial service and internment will take place for friends and family at Lakeview Memorial Park.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved