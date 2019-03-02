|
Jameson "Jamie" M. Rennert
Oshkosh - Jameson "Jamie" Murle Rennert, Our son, brother, father, uncle and friend passed away unexpectedly February 26th, 2019. Jamie was born April 30th, 1975 to James and Mary Kay (Dunn) Rennert.
Jamie was a one of a kind. His off the wall humor, he could truly make you laugh or just shake your head and think. Many friends will tell you he would have given you the shirt off his back if you needed it. He was one to help out in a pinch. Jamie had been working very hard at getting his construction business up and running. He carried on the name of his late father's business. He had been working many hours between spending quality time with his youngest daughter and working on the company. One thing Jamie was boastful about lately was he had learned he was going to be Grandpa from his oldest daughter. He beamed with pride when he spoke of this.
Jamie loved the Green Bay Packers to no end. He could be heard miles away yelling at the tv, and cleaning manically if they were losing. His love for animals was very well known. They loved him just as much.
Jamie was preceded in death by his father, James Merle Rennert; maternal grandparents, Vivian, Thomas, and Isma Dunn; paternal grandparents, Merle and Ruby Lorraine Rennert.
He will be missed immensly by his daughters, Karlee Rae (Karlee's mother, Sara Webb) and Addyson Bailey Rae (Addyson's mother, Tracy Crooks and her children Shyla and Kaden). Jamie is also survived by his mother, Mary Kay (Paul) Jennerjahn; step-mother, Kate Alderson-Rennert; Grandmothers, Dorothy Schultz and Joanne Alderson; his brother, Eric (Kelly) Rennert and their children, Jozie, Bryce and Brady; his sisters, Victoria (Craig) Krystek and their children, Deanna, Jordan, Justice and Annastasia, as well as his sister Molly Lynn Rennert. He is survived by many aunts, uncles and cousins as well as many friends who were like brothers and sisters to him.
Please join us for a memorial service at 3:00pm on Sunday, March 3rd, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home, 402 Waugoo Ave. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 12:00pm until the time of the service.
The family requests you sport casual green and gold attire in honor of Jamie's final game.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 2, 2019