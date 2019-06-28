|
Jamie L. Freund
Oshkosh - Jamie Freund, age 40 passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 at St. Lukes Medical Center. Jaime was born on October 27, 1978 a daughter to Michael and Carol (wara) Freund in Oshkosh.
Jaime attended UW Oshkosh and graduated in 2002 with a degree in Biology, and worked at Aurora as a Phlebotomist. Jamie enjoyed tennis, spending time with her son Jacob, movies, music, camping, and traveling.
Jaime is survived by her parents Michael and Carol Freund; son, Jacob Marhefke; long time partner, Matt Marhefke; brother, Christopher Freund; and grandmother Lola Freund.
Jaime is preceded in death by her grandfather, Alex Freund and grandmother Betty James Wara.
A private service for Jaime will be held.
Jamie's family would like to thank Dr. Kress and the staff at St. Lukes Medical Center.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 28, 2019