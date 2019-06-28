Resources
More Obituaries for Jamie Freund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jamie L. Freund


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jamie L. Freund Obituary
Jamie L. Freund

Oshkosh - Jamie Freund, age 40 passed away on Monday June 24, 2019 at St. Lukes Medical Center. Jaime was born on October 27, 1978 a daughter to Michael and Carol (wara) Freund in Oshkosh.

Jaime attended UW Oshkosh and graduated in 2002 with a degree in Biology, and worked at Aurora as a Phlebotomist. Jamie enjoyed tennis, spending time with her son Jacob, movies, music, camping, and traveling.

Jaime is survived by her parents Michael and Carol Freund; son, Jacob Marhefke; long time partner, Matt Marhefke; brother, Christopher Freund; and grandmother Lola Freund.

Jaime is preceded in death by her grandfather, Alex Freund and grandmother Betty James Wara.

A private service for Jaime will be held.

Jamie's family would like to thank Dr. Kress and the staff at St. Lukes Medical Center.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on June 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.