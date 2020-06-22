Jamie Salvinski

Jamie SalvinskiOshkosh - Jamie L. Salvinski, age 34, lost her 16 year battle with addiction on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Neenah on June 18, 1986 the daughter of William Salvinski and Karrie (Dunham) Dahl. Jamie earned degrees in dental lab technician and CNC machining. She loved music, was an amazing artist, loved fishing, going to Brewer and Packer games with her Dad, and her spontaneous road trips with Brad. Her niece and nephew, Mady and Brey, were very important to Jamie. They were her "little nuggets." She will be remembered for her laugh, and making others laugh.Jamie is survived by her parents: William (Jody) Salvinski and Karrie Dahl: sisters: Jody (significant other, Aron) Salvinski and Megan Schaefer; grandparents: Sandra and Doug Wheeler, Dureen Salvinski, and Lee Dunham; aunts and uncles: Kim (Carol) Dunham, Kevin (Michelle) Dunham, Robert (Carol) Salvinski, Linda (Mark) Notzke and Joan (Mike) Laus; niece and nephew: Madyson and Breylon Verhagen; great-aunts and uncle: Mary Musil, Nancy Walters, Roxanne Walters and Thomas (Mary) Walters; and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Salvinski.A public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the private family service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at SEEFELD FUNERAL HOME. CDC guidelines will be observed, including masks.A special thank you is extended to Stormie Derber for being a wonderful friend and sponsor, as well as Brad Strege for loving and supporting Jamie, and also being a great friend.