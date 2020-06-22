Jamie Salvinski
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jamie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jamie Salvinski

Oshkosh - Jamie L. Salvinski, age 34, lost her 16 year battle with addiction on Saturday, June 20, 2020. She was born in Neenah on June 18, 1986 the daughter of William Salvinski and Karrie (Dunham) Dahl. Jamie earned degrees in dental lab technician and CNC machining. She loved music, was an amazing artist, loved fishing, going to Brewer and Packer games with her Dad, and her spontaneous road trips with Brad. Her niece and nephew, Mady and Brey, were very important to Jamie. They were her "little nuggets." She will be remembered for her laugh, and making others laugh.

Jamie is survived by her parents: William (Jody) Salvinski and Karrie Dahl: sisters: Jody (significant other, Aron) Salvinski and Megan Schaefer; grandparents: Sandra and Doug Wheeler, Dureen Salvinski, and Lee Dunham; aunts and uncles: Kim (Carol) Dunham, Kevin (Michelle) Dunham, Robert (Carol) Salvinski, Linda (Mark) Notzke and Joan (Mike) Laus; niece and nephew: Madyson and Breylon Verhagen; great-aunts and uncle: Mary Musil, Nancy Walters, Roxanne Walters and Thomas (Mary) Walters; and many wonderful friends. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Robert Salvinski.

A public visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the private family service at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at SEEFELD FUNERAL HOME. CDC guidelines will be observed, including masks.

A special thank you is extended to Stormie Derber for being a wonderful friend and sponsor, as well as Brad Strege for loving and supporting Jamie, and also being a great friend.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 22 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved