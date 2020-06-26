Jane A. KatsuneBrookfield, WI - Jane A. Katsune, (nee Seefeld), age 83, of Brookfield, WI passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Jane was born in Milwaukee on February 12, 1937 a daughter of the late Milton W. and Margaret M. (Mallory) Seefeld and moved to Oshkosh in grade school as her parents took over the family funeral business. She went on to graduate from Lawrence University in Appleton with a BA. Jane was a phenomenal chef and loved making great meals every day. An avid tennis player she played as much as possible for many years. She had professional level talent as a seamstress and quilter. She led by example, living a life caring for others, being selfless, thoughtful and considerate. She lived a very full life and taught her family well. We will celebrate her many accomplishments and spirit as we carry her memory with us always.Jane is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her husband, Dr. Anthony J. Katsune; sons Matthew and John Goldthwaite; mother-in-law of Emma Goldthwaite and Betsy LaVelle; step mother of Katherine and Kristine Katsune; grandmother of Sean and Melina Goldthwaite and Helen Gonzalez. She is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Private graveside services were held for the immediate family. Memorials in Jane's name may be made to the MCW Cancer Center at Froedtert Menomonee Falls.