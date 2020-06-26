Jane A. Katsune
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jane's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jane A. Katsune

Brookfield, WI - Jane A. Katsune, (nee Seefeld), age 83, of Brookfield, WI passed away peacefully on June 24, 2020. Jane was born in Milwaukee on February 12, 1937 a daughter of the late Milton W. and Margaret M. (Mallory) Seefeld and moved to Oshkosh in grade school as her parents took over the family funeral business. She went on to graduate from Lawrence University in Appleton with a BA. Jane was a phenomenal chef and loved making great meals every day. An avid tennis player she played as much as possible for many years. She had professional level talent as a seamstress and quilter. She led by example, living a life caring for others, being selfless, thoughtful and considerate. She lived a very full life and taught her family well. We will celebrate her many accomplishments and spirit as we carry her memory with us always.

Jane is survived by and her memory will be cherished by her husband, Dr. Anthony J. Katsune; sons Matthew and John Goldthwaite; mother-in-law of Emma Goldthwaite and Betsy LaVelle; step mother of Katherine and Kristine Katsune; grandmother of Sean and Melina Goldthwaite and Helen Gonzalez. She is further survived by other relatives and many dear friends. Private graveside services were held for the immediate family. Memorials in Jane's name may be made to the MCW Cancer Center at Froedtert Menomonee Falls.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved