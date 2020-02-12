Services
Butzin-Marchant Funeral Home
515 Mayparty Dr
Ripon, WI 54971
(920) 748-2623
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hillside Assembly
656 W. Oshkosh St.
Ripon, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Hillside Assembly
656 W. Oshkosh St.
Ripon, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Mantik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Adell Mantik


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Adell Mantik Obituary
Jane Adell Mantik

Green Lake - Jane Adell Mantik, 64, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin.

Jane was born July 21, 1955 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Enos and Evelyn (Feder) Mantik. She graduated from Green Lake High School in 1973. Jane worked at Ripon Foods as a computer operator/programmer from 1973 to 2000. After the closure of Ripon Foods, she was employed at Condon Oil Company as an accounting clerk from 2000 to 2019.

Jane attended Wyldewood Baptist Church in Oshkosh and Hillside Assembly in Ripon. She had a lot in common with her father; a love of the outdoors, politics, traveling, music, reading and watching the Packers and Brewers. Jane loved being an aunt, doting on her nieces and nephews. Her sense of humor and smile was endearing to her sisters.

Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Mantik of Ripon; her three sisters, Betty (Garret) Peschke of Ripon, Judith Mantik of Ripon, and Laura (Richard) Stobb of Green Lake; one nephew, Brian (Diana) Peschke of St. Joseph, MI; three nieces, Jackie (Jared) Wingers of Marinette, Rachelle (Scott) Krahenbuhl of Menasha and Danielle (special friend, Anthony) Stobb of Milwaukee; great-nephews, Levi and Zach Wingers of Marinette, and Evan Peschke of St. Joseph, MI and many cousins. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Enos Mantik.

Visitation for Jane will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 - 11:00 am at Hillside Assembly, 656 W. Oshkosh St., Ripon, WI 54971.

Memorial Service for Jane will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at Hillside Assembly in Ripon with Reverend Erik Boulier officiating. Inurnment will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in the Town of Brooklyn at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name.

Please visit www.butzinmarchant.com to send online condolences.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -