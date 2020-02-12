|
Jane Adell Mantik
Green Lake - Jane Adell Mantik, 64, of Green Lake, WI, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center in Berlin.
Jane was born July 21, 1955 in Wausau, WI, the daughter of Enos and Evelyn (Feder) Mantik. She graduated from Green Lake High School in 1973. Jane worked at Ripon Foods as a computer operator/programmer from 1973 to 2000. After the closure of Ripon Foods, she was employed at Condon Oil Company as an accounting clerk from 2000 to 2019.
Jane attended Wyldewood Baptist Church in Oshkosh and Hillside Assembly in Ripon. She had a lot in common with her father; a love of the outdoors, politics, traveling, music, reading and watching the Packers and Brewers. Jane loved being an aunt, doting on her nieces and nephews. Her sense of humor and smile was endearing to her sisters.
Survivors include her mother, Evelyn Mantik of Ripon; her three sisters, Betty (Garret) Peschke of Ripon, Judith Mantik of Ripon, and Laura (Richard) Stobb of Green Lake; one nephew, Brian (Diana) Peschke of St. Joseph, MI; three nieces, Jackie (Jared) Wingers of Marinette, Rachelle (Scott) Krahenbuhl of Menasha and Danielle (special friend, Anthony) Stobb of Milwaukee; great-nephews, Levi and Zach Wingers of Marinette, and Evan Peschke of St. Joseph, MI and many cousins. Jane was preceded in death by her father, Enos Mantik.
Visitation for Jane will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from 10 - 11:00 am at Hillside Assembly, 656 W. Oshkosh St., Ripon, WI 54971.
Memorial Service for Jane will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11:00 am at Hillside Assembly in Ripon with Reverend Erik Boulier officiating. Inurnment will take place at Bluffton Cemetery in the Town of Brooklyn at a later date. A memorial is being established in her name.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020