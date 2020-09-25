Jane E. HentzellOshkosh, WI - Jane E. Hentzell, age 70, of Oshkosh, formerly of Marinette, entered into eternal life on September 9, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1949 a daughter of the late Merrill J. and Claire E. (Manville) Felch. She graduated from Marinette High School along with cosmetology school in Green Bay and secretarial science at Oshkosh Technical School. She greatly enjoyed singing in choir, sewing, crafts, baking, sending Christmas letters, the Green Bay Packers and was a great friend to all.Jane is survived by two brothers, Merrill J. (Kathy) Felch Jr. of Menomonee, MI, Allen (Nancy) Felch of Howard, WI; three sisters, Sally (Charles) Dedering of Wausaukee, Debra Newbury of Marinette, Cathy (Gary) Augustine of DePere. She is further survived by a niece, many nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by a niece, Kristin Felch; a nephew, Matthew Nabbefeldt.A private family mass will be celebrated for Jane at her church, St. Raphael Catholic Church in Oshkosh. A celebration of her life will also be held by her family in the springtime.