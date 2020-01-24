|
Oshkosh - Jane E. Solomon, age 66, of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1953 in Milwaukee a daughter of James and Pauline Dulek Nordness. On September 8, 1973 she married James Solomon in Milwaukee.
Jane's greatest pleasure in life was taking care of her family; especially the time she spent raising her daughters and helping care for her grandsons. She also enjoyed gardening, shopping, crafting, and casino trips.
She is survived by her husband, her daughters Natalie(Michael) Otradovec, Kimberly Solomon, two grandchildren Hayden and Derek Otradovec, two brothers James Nordness, Greg Nordness, four sisters Diane Halish, Nancy Rummel, Laura(William) Dundon, Laura Boulay [of New Mexico], her step-father David(Ruth) Klotz, nephews, and nieces including her goddaughter Jessica.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Jerry Nordness.
A private celebration of Jane's life will be held in the spring which was her favorite time of the year.
The family would like to thank the Aurora at Home, Aurora Hospice, and the doctors and nurses at Aurora Health Care.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020