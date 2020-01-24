Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Solomon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane E. Solomon


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane E. Solomon Obituary
Oshkosh - Jane E. Solomon, age 66, of Oshkosh, passed away on Monday January 20, 2020 surrounded by her loved ones at her residence. She was born on February 22, 1953 in Milwaukee a daughter of James and Pauline Dulek Nordness. On September 8, 1973 she married James Solomon in Milwaukee.

Jane's greatest pleasure in life was taking care of her family; especially the time she spent raising her daughters and helping care for her grandsons. She also enjoyed gardening, shopping, crafting, and casino trips.

She is survived by her husband, her daughters Natalie(Michael) Otradovec, Kimberly Solomon, two grandchildren Hayden and Derek Otradovec, two brothers James Nordness, Greg Nordness, four sisters Diane Halish, Nancy Rummel, Laura(William) Dundon, Laura Boulay [of New Mexico], her step-father David(Ruth) Klotz, nephews, and nieces including her goddaughter Jessica.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and one brother Jerry Nordness.

A private celebration of Jane's life will be held in the spring which was her favorite time of the year.

The family would like to thank the Aurora at Home, Aurora Hospice, and the doctors and nurses at Aurora Health Care.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -