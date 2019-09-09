Services
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum
2786 Algoma Blvd
Oshkosh, WI
Jane Ellen (Jeschke) Nelson


1934 - 2019
Jane Ellen (Jeschke) Nelson Obituary
Jane Ellen (Jeschke) Nelson

Oshkosh - Jane Ellen (Jeschke) Nelson, age 84, of Oshkosh, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019. Jane was born on December 29, 1934 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin daughter of the late Edgar and Helen (Felker) Jeschke. She married Raymond A. Nelson also from Oshkosh and raised two sons while living in Ashland, WI and Bemidji, MN. Jane devoted herself to the care of others working as a Registered Nursed for over 40 years. She was a member of First Lutheran Church, Bemidji, where she shared her love of music as longtime member of the church choir. In retirement, she was active with volunteering at the Bemidji Senior Center and Sanford Medical Center. Jane also loved to travel and enjoyed spending time with her family. Jane is survived by her children: Steven (Evie) Nelson, Scott (Terri) Nelson, and her grandchildren: Austin (Camilla) Nelson and Addie Nelson. She was preceded in death by her husband Raymond who passed away in 2002.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Lakeview Memorial Park Mausoleum, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, WI. Visitation will be held at the Mausoleum from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services. Interment will follow in a private family ceremony at the Lakeview Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations in memory of Jane to the or the .

The family would like to thank all of the great healthcare professionals at Evergreen Village for the wonderful care given to Jane over the past few years. For online condolences, please visit: https://www.konrad-behlman.com/



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 9, 2019
