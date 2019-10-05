Services
Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
3026 Jackson Street
Oshkosh, WI 54901
920-966-9000
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
240 W 9th Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
3:00 PM
Peace Lutheran Church
240 W 9th Ave
Oshkosh, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hutton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Hutton


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jane Hutton Obituary
Jane Hutton

Oshkosh - Jane Carol Hutton (Meister, Styve, Teske), Oshkosh WI, went peacefully into the arms of her savior, Jesus Christ, surrounded by her family and friends on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. Jane was born to Ruth Laflin December 31, 1941 and adopted by Milton and Charlotte Meister in November 1942.

She grew up in West Bend, Wisconsin, and graduated from WBHS in 1959, she attended Carroll University where she was a member of Alpha XI Delta. Whether backstage, on stage, or in the director's chair, Jane's passion was community theater. She was involved for more than 50 years and served on board of both OPR and OCP in Oshkosh.

Jane is survived by her children, Elizabeth (Craig) DelCamp, David Styve, Bob Styve, Sue Styve; stepsons, Timothy (Mary) Teske and Steve Teske.

She leaves behind 14 grandchildren, and 23 great-grandchildren.

Special thanks go to Cathy Peters and Aurora at Home Hospice for her care in her last days. A Celebration of life will be held at Peace Lutheran Church, 240 W 9th Ave, Oshkosh WI at 3:00pm Sunday October 6, 2019. Visitation will be from 1pm to 3pm, with reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the community theater of your choice or give a gift to the family and they will make a donation in Jane's honor.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jane's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Fox Cities Funeral and Cremation
Download Now