Janet Fowler Dahl
Oshkosh - Janet Fowler Dahl, age 53, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, Wednesday, May 1st, 2019 at her family home in Oshkosh, WI. She was born July 23rd, 1965 to Paul and Justine (George) Fowler. She was the third of four children. Janet graduated Oshkosh West High School in 1983, and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh in 1987. She married Bob Dahl on April 2nd, 1989. Together, they had two sons, Vince and Evan Dahl.
Janet was president and owner of Northwest Environmental Systems, Inc. She was also very involved in the Oshkosh community through her support of environmental conservation. Janet was active in the management of the Black Wolf Wildlife Association, which was founded by her father, Paul. In addition, she was the secretary and treasurer for Oaklawn Cemetery.
Janet loved the farm. As a young girl she would help with the chores on the dairy farm, from milking the cows to feeding the calves. In 2000, she and Bob started Willow Creek Elk Farm, and she became very involved in the Wisconsin Commercial Deer and Elk Association as the treasurer.
She was one of the most capable and positive people you could be around, her smile would light up the room when she walked in. Janet loved gardening, spending time with her family, enjoyed taking walks around the farm, and treasured spending time at the cottage on Lake Winnebago.
Janet is survived by her sons Vince Dahl and Evan Dahl, her sisters Lauren (Thomas) Malensek and Diane (Robert) Fowler-Scott, her brother Jon (Melissa) Fowler, her significant other Terry Grunwald, her grandmother, Margaret George, aunts and uncles, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Janet was preceded in death by her parents.
A memorial service will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Point Dr., Oshkosh, WI 54904 on May 17th, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Inurnment will take place in Oaklawn cemetery. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established for the Multiple Myeloma Foundation in memory of Janet's mother, Justine.
Memorial contributions can be made at https://tribute.themmrf.org/JanetFDahl
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on May 12, 2019