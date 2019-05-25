|
Janet Lucille Krug
Etowah - Janet Lucille Krug; age 93 of Etowah, NC, formerly of Oshkosh, WI, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019, in hospice at Lake Point Landing Life Care, Hendersonville, NC. She was born on July 16, 1925, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Mary and Walter Heil. She graduated from Oshkosh High School. She married John Krug February 2, 1948 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin. John predeceased her in July, 2000.
Janet was a child of the Great Depression. She thrived in school, earning academic honors in math, science and penmanship. After graduation and during the war she worked for Bell Machine in Oshkosh. She held part time secretarial and accounting jobs when her children were of school age. Her family was her priority.
Janet and her husband moved to North Carolina in 1992. She enjoyed reading and frequented the Etowah Public Library. She and John were world travelers and members of a NC RV Club. She enjoyed playing cards with her card group. She was an avid football fan, never missing the Green Bay Packers on TV. She loved to bake and try new recipes. She volunteered at Brevard Hospital and the Veteran's Hospital in Asheville, NC with her husband. She was a member of the Sacred Heart Church of Brevard, NC.
She is survived by one sister, Delores Jankowski, Milwaukee, WI, two sons, Gerard Krug (Michele) Flat Rock, NC; Randall Krug (Ann) Arlington, VA and daughter, Karise Christine Mary Germain, Asheville, NC, seven Grandchildren: Jerry Krug (Paige), Daniel Krug (Christy), Andrew Krug (Kelly), Michael Krug (Kelly), Jonathan Krug, Jesah Segal, Ariel Segal, and eight great grandchildren.
Besides her husband, John, she was predeceased by her parents, Mary and Walter Heil; sisters, Mary Ann Magnuson and Helen Grabner, and brother, Clarence "Bud" Heil, all of Oshkosh, WI.
Funeral Mass for Janet will be held Tuesday, May 28, at Sacred Heart Church, 150 Brian Berg Drive, Brevard, NC 39712. Visitation is at 9am at the church. Mass will be said at 10am. Burial is at 2pm at Black Mountain Veterans Cemetery, Black Mountain, NC.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 25 to May 26, 2019