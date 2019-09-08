|
Janet N. Lemke
Oshkosh - Janet N. Lemke, age 86, of Oshkosh, died on Tuesday September 3, 2019 at Bethel Home. She was born on March 4, 1933 in Oshkosh a daughter of Walter and Dorothy Dumke Lemke.
She had worked for 29 years for Miller Printing, after her retirement from Miller Printing she worked for many years at the church office of Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church. She was a long time member of Trinity and was involved in Dorcas Circle, Altar Guild, Ladies Aid, LWML, she taught Sunday School for over 50 years, was the church recording secretary and attended many bible classes. She enjoyed crocheting and crocheted many hats, scarves, mittens for missions and charities. She loved going on bus trips,watching movies and spending time with her sister Joyce.
She is survived by her niece Patricia Lemke and many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Joyce, her half brother Jack and her aunt Margaret Dumke
A funeral service for Janet will be held on Wednesday September 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Trinity Ev. Lutheran Church(370 Bowen St.) with Rev. Mark Meier officiating. Visitation will be at the church one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery.
A memorial will be established in Janet's name
A special thank you to the Bethel Home staff and nurses.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Sept. 8, 2019