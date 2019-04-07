Services
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Janice C. Kosmer Obituary
Oshkosh - Janice C. Kosmer, 72, passed away at Bethel Home after a 7 year battle with Alzheimer's on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born February 26, 1947, in Oshkosh, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Jensen) Stutz. After graduating high school Janice worked for Lennox candles, but later found joy in work at Piggly Wiggly and Pick 'n Save where she later retired from. Janice married Ralph Kosmer August 6, 1966 at St. Mary's Catholic Church. She enjoyed running in her younger years, especially in marathons, and gambling with Ralph at the casino. Janice also had a place in her heart for animals.

Janice is survived by her husband, Ralph; a daughter, Angela (Darryl Lehman) Joeckel; a sister, JoAnn Templer; sisters-in-law: Paula (Larry) Lane and Joan Stutz; a brother-in-law, Orval Perdue; other special people including Craig Joeckel and Erin Murphy.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a twin sister, Judy Basler; two brothers: Robert and Ronnie Stutz.

A time to gather and share memories will be held from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at the Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home-Westside, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Oshkosh Humane Society.

Janice's family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to Dr. John Weber and staff, as well as the staff of Bethel Home and Ascension Hospice for their loving and compassionate care over the years.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 7, 2019
