Janice M. Schwebke
Oshkosh - Janice M. Schwebke, age 89, of Oshkosh, passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Sharehaven Memory Care.

Janice was born in the Town of Trenton, Wisconsin on October 21, 1931, the daughter of the late Lawrence and Lorraine Wargula. She married Clifford Schwebke on December 29, 1951 and he preceded her in death on March 26, 2019. Janice earned her Bachelor's degree in English at the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh. Janice worked as a librarian at UWO Polk Library and an administrative assistant at Scott Hall. She enjoyed traveling and attending plays and concerts with her husband. Janice was an avid blood donor. She received many achievements as a result of being a multi-gallon blood donor.

Janice is survived by her loving children and their spouses, Kurt (Gloria) Schwebke, Kim (Michael) Borgardt, Kris (Sandy) Schwebke, Kapp (special friend, Cindy Sacco) Schwebke , Kay (Marcia Meredith) Schwebke, and Nurit (Oded) Livnah; 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express gratitude to the staff at Aurora Hospice and Sharehaven Memory Care for their support and compassion during this time.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Janice's name to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 2 to Nov. 4, 2020.
