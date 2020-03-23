Services
Janice "Jan" Nelson


1951 - 2020
Janice "Jan" Nelson Obituary
Janice "Jan" Nelson

Oshkosh - Janice "Jan" Anne Nelson, age 68, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin, died peacefully on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the Waterford, in Oshkosh, after a challenging battle of heart disease and cancer. Jan was born in Madison, Wisconsin, on October 9, 1951, to Arthur Willis and Edith Hope (Larson) Anderson. She was a graduate of Robert M. LaFollette High School and the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

On February 14, 1970, she married the love of her life, Mark Irvin Nelson, at Lake Edge Lutheran Church in Madison. They moved to the Oshkosh area 40 years ago where they raised two wonderful sons. Mark preceded Jan in death on February 22, 1999.

Jan taught at Oshkosh North High School and for many years was a substitute teacher in the Fox River Valley. Always searching to quench her curiosity, she traveled extensively. In her spare time, she read, dabbled in home design and décor, and enjoyed jazz and classical music. Jan couldn't attend a family gathering without bringing her deviled eggs, eight-layer salad, or gorilla cookies! She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church where she served in the Altar Guild and was a former church office administrator.

She is survived by her devoted sons, Justin Nelson of Oshkosh and Nathan (Celena) Nelson of Green Bay; a grandson, Noah Nelson of Green Bay; several brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many dear friends. Jan was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Mark Nelson, and her parents.

A Christian funeral will be conducted by Pastor John Seelman at Immanuel Lutheran Church for family and friends at a later date. In lieu of floral tributes, a memorial is being established for the Great Lakes Weimaraner Dog Rescue.

Heartfelt thanks are given to the Waterford-Oshkosh Staff and a sincere "thank you" to the Heartland Hospice Staff for their very dedicated and tender loving care. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
