Janice R. BottineOshkosh - Janice Ruth Bottine, age 86, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Park View Health Center. She was born to the late Jay and Laverne George on October 18, 1933 in Eureka, Wisconsin. Janice was the owner of Grandma's Daycare for many years. Janice enjoyed doing embroidery, feeding and watching birds. When she was younger, she enjoyed horseback riding and showing her horse and she loved baking. She was a member at Faith Christian Center and enjoyed studying the Bible and other books relating to her Christian faith and was very involved in many areas at her church.Janice is survived by her four children, Rev. Michael (Dianne) Magnuson, Tina Magnuson, Rose Magnuson, Debbie (Dennis) Schimke; grandchildren, Chad (Kirstin) Magnuson, Nick (Rachel) Magnuson, David (Rachael) Magnuson, Jessie Hartzheim, Michelle (Scott) Mugerauer, Jennifer (Nate) Engler, Tanner (Callie) Schlender, Heather Schimke, Kolt (Tory) Schimke, Nicole Schimke, and Tony Sprague; great grandchildren, Drew, Ben, Kyrie, Leah, Rebekah, Hannah, Eli, Evan, Chase, Madison, Natalie, Hailey, Jasmine, Lilly, Ninel, Quinton, Kolt Jr., Winston, Kelvin, Benjamin and Brielle. She is further survived by her brother, Adelbert George.In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her son, Dan Magnuson, and sister, Valeria Wolff.Services for Janice will be held at 11 a.m. on September 30, 2020 at Faith Christian Center with Rev. Dan Eldridge and Rev. Dianna Simpson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Park View Health Center for their compassionate care of Janice.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church.