1/1
Janice R. Bottine
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Janice R. Bottine

Oshkosh - Janice Ruth Bottine, age 86, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Park View Health Center. She was born to the late Jay and Laverne George on October 18, 1933 in Eureka, Wisconsin. Janice was the owner of Grandma's Daycare for many years. Janice enjoyed doing embroidery, feeding and watching birds. When she was younger, she enjoyed horseback riding and showing her horse and she loved baking. She was a member at Faith Christian Center and enjoyed studying the Bible and other books relating to her Christian faith and was very involved in many areas at her church.

Janice is survived by her four children, Rev. Michael (Dianne) Magnuson, Tina Magnuson, Rose Magnuson, Debbie (Dennis) Schimke; grandchildren, Chad (Kirstin) Magnuson, Nick (Rachel) Magnuson, David (Rachael) Magnuson, Jessie Hartzheim, Michelle (Scott) Mugerauer, Jennifer (Nate) Engler, Tanner (Callie) Schlender, Heather Schimke, Kolt (Tory) Schimke, Nicole Schimke, and Tony Sprague; great grandchildren, Drew, Ben, Kyrie, Leah, Rebekah, Hannah, Eli, Evan, Chase, Madison, Natalie, Hailey, Jasmine, Lilly, Ninel, Quinton, Kolt Jr., Winston, Kelvin, Benjamin and Brielle. She is further survived by her brother, Adelbert George.

In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by her son, Dan Magnuson, and sister, Valeria Wolff.

Services for Janice will be held at 11 a.m. on September 30, 2020 at Faith Christian Center with Rev. Dan Eldridge and Rev. Dianna Simpson officiating. A visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Park. The family would like to thank the staff at Park View Health Center for their compassionate care of Janice.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the church.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved