Janice R. Grundahl
Ripon - Janice R. Grundahl, age 76, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, at Ascension Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh.
Janice was born August 2, 1943, to Gilbert and Margaret (Holterman) Miller. She graduated from Rosendale High School in 1961. Janice married Bruce Sira and after his passing, she married Roger Grundahl on July 14, 1997. In her early years, Janice enjoyed her and Bruce's spot on Green Lake. She was an active member of Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale and enjoyed being a part of the ladies aid. Janice also enjoyed taking drives, especially when she was able to drive. She especially loved being with her grandchildren and her great-grandchild.
Survivors include her husband, Roger Grundahl of Ripon, WI; two daughters, Julie (Terry) Olson of Florida and Kelly (Jeff) Langeberg of Omro, WI; two step-children, Scott (Julie) Grundahl of South Carolina and Tamra Bahr of Sun Prairie, WI; grandchildren, TJ, Nick, Nate, Austin, Branden and Grace and great-grandchild, Forrest. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Bruce and two brothers, John and Henry "Hank" Miller.
Visitation for Janice will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 9 - 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church, 124 S. Main St., Rosendale, WI 54974.
Memorial Service for Janice will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at 11:00 am at Peace Lutheran Church in Rosendale with Reverend Charles R. Thompson officiating. A private inurnment will follow at Rosendale Cemetery in the Village of Rosendale. A memorial is being established in her name.
