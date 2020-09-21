Janice Stearns



Menominee, MI



- Janice L. Stearns, 88, of Menominee passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020, at The Harbors. She was born on May 26, 1932, to the late Frank and Birdella (Pelon) Husbeck in Menominee and graduated from Menominee High School in 1950. On April 21, 1951, Janice married James Stearns. Janice worked as a homemaker, loving on her family. She enjoyed baking, golfing, crafting, especially sewing.



Janice is survived by two sons, Michael (Lynn) Stearns of Appleton and Dennis (significant other, Connie) Stearns of Oshkosh; daughter in law, Sue Stearns of Oshkosh; sisters: Barbara Harmer, Renee Kamps, and Sue (Hal) Collier; grandchildren: Scott (Jamie), Shawn, Jonathan, and Sara; and great grandson, Evan. In addition to her parents, Janice is preceded in death by a son, Steve; brothers: Frank 'Jimmy" Husbeck, Richard "Sparkie" Husbeck, and John "Jake" Husbeck; and sisters: Mary Hope Durbire, Rosale Miller, Sharon Olson, Marylin Martin, and Donna Husbeck.



As per her wishes, no services will be held. Thielen Funeral Home Marinette, WI is assisting the family.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store