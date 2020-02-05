Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Prayer Service
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
7:45 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. Jude Parish-St. Vincent Site
1225 Oregon St.
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Resources
Jay D. Puestohl


1952 - 2020
Jay D. Puestohl Obituary
Oshkosh - Jay D. Puestohl, age 67, of Oshkosh, died suddenly on Sunday February 2, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1952 in Oshkosh the son of Rodney and Shirley Kempinger Puestohl.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at noon at St. Jude Parish-St. Vincent Site(1225 Oregon St.). Visitation will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside and on Saturday at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Riverside Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Northwestern.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020
