|
|
Oshkosh - Jay D. Puestohl, age 67, of Oshkosh, died suddenly on Sunday February 2, 2020. He was born on May 6, 1952 in Oshkosh the son of Rodney and Shirley Kempinger Puestohl.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday February 8, 2020 at noon at St. Jude Parish-St. Vincent Site(1225 Oregon St.). Visitation will be held on Friday February 7, 2020 from 4-8 p.m with a prayer service at 7:45 p.m. at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes-Westside and on Saturday at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Burial will be at Riverside Catholic Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Friday edition of the Northwestern.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020