Jay Pistohl
Oshkosh - Jay Herbert Pistohl, age 88 of Oshkosh, passed away peacefully at his home, with his family by his side on Monday, January 13, 2020. He was born on March 12, 1931 to the late Elden and Anna (Trampf) Pistohl in Oshkosh. Jay graduated from Oshkosh High School and then served in the Naval Reserves and United States Navy from 1947 to 1953. He married his late wife, Susanne C. Kempinger on August 18, 1956 and their marriage was blessed with eight children.
Jay was a member of the Most Blessed Sacrament Parish- St. Peter site. He proudly served as a police officer on the City of Oshkosh Police Department for 32 years, rising to the rank of Lieutenant. His brotherhood of police comrades were near and dear to his heart and he looked forward to meeting them weekly for soup to catch up on life and remember the past.
Jay had the special honor of flying on an Old Glory Honor Flight with his cousin James Kempinger, both Korean War veterans and in memory of his brother, Pete, WWII veteran, to Washington D.C. He said, "It is a day I will never forget." He was so grateful for this honor.
Jay grew up on Lake Winnebago, and his love for boating and all things maritime was known by all. He spent many summers cruising to favorite spots on Lake Winnebago and Lake Butte des Morts. In winter, he also enjoyed ice fishing.
Jay is lovingly survived by his children, Daniel (Ann) Pistohl; Lynn Pistohl; Russell Pistohl; Ronald (Pamela) Pistohl; Cecelia (Gary) Jones; Ann (Steve) Steinert; Kelly Landstrom; Deborah (Timmothy) Portman; significant other, Carol Daubert; grandchildren, Evan and Connor Pistohl; Claire (Christopher) Pennington; Harrison (Betsy) McCaslin; Crystal Lee (Thomas) Smith; Tabitha (Jonathan) Pearson; Thomas (Allison) and Justin (Stephanie) Pistohl; Ashley (Craig) Cance; Rylee and Ryan Pistohl; Brent, Katie and Chelsey McCoy; John, Lance and Eva Landstrom; Abraham (Abbie) and Rebecca Portman; as well as 11 great-grandchildren. He is further survived by his sister-in-law, Judith (Jerry) Bauer; brother-in-law, Richard LeBeck and numerous special nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his wife, Jay was preceded in death by his brother, Gordon (Beverly) Pistohl; brother-in-law, Rodney (Shirley) Puestohl and sister-in-law, Mary LeBeck.
The family would like to thank Carol for the many years of love and care she gave to Jay. She was a tremendous blessing to Jay and his family. Thank you to Bella Vista and Ascension Nursing and Hospice, for your compassion in caring for Jay.
A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Most Blessed Sacrament Parish-St. Peter site, 449 High Ave. with Fr. Jerry Pastors officiating. A visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will take place in Lake View Memorial Park. In Jay's honor, donations can be made to Disabled Veterans of America or Wisconsin Concerns of Police Survivors, WICOPS.org, an organization that helps families who have lost loved ones in the line of duty.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020