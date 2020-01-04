|
|
Jay Schneider Jr.
Oshkosh - Jay W. Schneider Jr, age 51, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends on Monday, December 23, 2019, at Aurora Medical Center in Oshkosh.
He was born December 1, 1968, in Oshkosh, to Jay Schneider Sr. and Patricia (Hasse) Schneider. He previously attended Oshkosh West High School. He owned and operated his own business J & J Auto sales, which was one of his greatest passions.
Jay was a devoted father. He loved spending time with his children and friends, often telling one of his many beloved stories. He had an uncanny ability to tell stories, which were full of a lot of animation and always left you laughing. Those close to him will always remember his shop, as family and friends would often stop down to see him for a friendly chat, just to hangout, or to buy a car from him, most often it was all three. He was hard worker and took great pride in his business, as dedicated as he was to his work he always made time for his kids. He loved animals and always showed great compassion for them, a trait he passed along to his children. Jay was not a spiritual man and often said the only thing he believed in was the sasquatch. He was an avid believer in the mysterious, and often encouraged others to question and believe in the greater unknown.
Jay will be remembered for his wonderful sense of humor along with his dedication to his family. He is survived by his son Jamie Braasch; daughters Alisa and Payten Schneider; as well as his brother Robert; sisters Candice Lewis and Jodi. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
Family, friends and others whose lives Jay touched are invited to the Lake View Memorial Park, 2786 Algoma Blvd, Oshkosh, from 1p.m.- 3p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020, to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020