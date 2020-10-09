Jean A. (Salm) Kolb
Town of Vinland - Jean A. (Salm) Kolb was welcomed into the loving arms of her angels October 6, 2020, surrounded by her family.
Jean was born July 10, 1941, at Mercy Hospital in Oshkosh, Wisconsin to her parents, Francis "Bud" Salm and Florence (Thiel) Salm. She was raised on a farm west of Neenah and attended St. Margaret Mary School. She graduated from Neenah High School in 1959.
Jean worked at Marathon Corporation and Twin City Savings & Loan after high school. On October 30, 1965, she married Nick Kolb Jr. at St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Neenah; and they had two children, Tim and Kelly. She was active in the congregation at St. Gabriel where she sang in the choir as well as for weddings and funerals. Her love of music led her to singing with The Sweet Adelines as well. Jean is presently a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Winneconne where she both sang and directed the choir before health issues interfered with her ability to sing.
Jean is survived by her husband, Nick; her children, Tim (Marianne) Kolb, and Kelly (Howard) Kunst; her two grandchildren, Samantha Kolb and Cameron Kolb; her brothers, Mick and Jack Salm; and her sister, Mary (John) Heuer. She also is survived by sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Mary Jane Salm, John (Mary Ann) Kolb, and Joe (Margie) Kolb.
Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Nick Sr. and Selma Kolb; and sister-in-law, Mary Lou Salm.
Long-time health issues did not stop Jean from courageously living a full life, raising two children and making a home. She has been freed of her pain and afflictions and is now free to sing with her angels in heaven.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne, where the Rosary will be prayed at 6:45 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 13 from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 210 Pleasant Dr. Winneconne. A funeral Mass be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will follow in Lake View Memorial Park, Oshkosh. Please note that at the funeral home and church, masks are required to be worn and are available to anyone who needs one.
Jean's family would like to thank Mindy who helped take care of her and whom Jean liked very well; also, the staff of Theda Care Hospice, especially Amber and Jolene for their care in Jean's time of need.
If you wish please submit online condolences to muellerfh.net
