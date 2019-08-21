Services
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
1937 - 2019
Jean Beck Obituary
Oshkosh - Jean E. Beck, Age 81, passed away on August 17, 2019, at Acension Medical Center. She was born to the late Roman and Rose (Steffes) Schmitz on October 15, 1937 in Stockbridge, WI. She married Wayne Beck on May 4, 1957 in Oshkosh, WI. Jean worked as the Deputy Registrar of Probate for Winnebago Co before she retired. She was a member at St Raphael the Archangel Parish.

Jean is survived by her two children, Gary Beck and Kathryn Beck; granddaughter, Danielle Beck; brothers, Ronald and Lyle Schmitz; and sister, Connie Zellner. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; sisters, Joyce Schmitz, and Karen Holmberg; and half-brother, John Wruck; and late step-father Howard Wruck

She enjoyed being outdoors; especially hiking, boating, swimming, fishing, and watching the sun set over Lake Butte des Morts. She always enjoyed an adventure and was willing to try new things. She also loved traveling, especially to warm places in Florida and Mexico. Her smiles, sense of humor and easy-going manner will be missed.

A visitation for Jean will be held at Konrad-Behlman West (100 Lake Pointe Dr) on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10AM, service will be at 11AM, and burial will also take place at Ellenwood Cemetery.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Aug. 21, 2019
