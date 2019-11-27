|
|
Oshkosh - Jean I. Neubauer Petts, age 90, passed away at Bella Vista on November 25, 2019. She was born to the late David and Gladys (Brettle) Simpson on November 4, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA. Jean met Donald H. Neubauer (from Oshkosh) while he was serving in the Navy at the Philadelphia Naval Base. Jean moved to Wisconsin to be united in marriage to Donald in 1948 until his passing in January 1967; In November 1967 she was married to Robert E. Petts until their divorce in 1980.
Jean worked as a homemaker and later had a very successful career as a realtor. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Oshkosh for more than 70 years. She enjoyed playing bridge, dancing, and visiting with family and friends. Jean also had a special love for her two toy poodles Cricket and Tinkerbell.
Jean is survived by her Daughter Vicki L. Lewis (husband Don Hagge) of Newberg, OR, and Sons Jeffrey D. Neubauer (Anita) of Casper, WY, Timothy R. Neubauer (Joy) of Oshkosh, Robert D. Petts (Liz) of Schofield, and Jason E. Petts (Heidi Schmitz) of North Fond Du Lac. She is further survived by 11 Grandchildren and 16 Great Grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, a Sister Mildred Preston, a Brother David Simpson, Son Donald B. Neubauer, and her Grandson Donald D. Neubauer.
A funeral service for Jean will be held at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home (100 Lake Pointe Dr.) on Saturday November 30, 2019 at 12 PM with Rev. Melodie Long officiating. Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10 AM until the time of service. Burial will take place at Lake View Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank Barb Schlieve for her years of faithful friendship to Jean and Generations Hospice for the care that they provided.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019