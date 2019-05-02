|
Jean Kaul
Omro - Jean M. Kaul, age 47, passed away unexpectedly at her home on April 29, 2019. She was born the daughter of Thomas and Bertie (Griedl) Treichel on June 19, 1971 in Oshkosh, WI. She was a graduate of Omro High School and she later worked for the Roxy Supper Club for many years. She married Robert Kaul on June 10, 2006 in Omro, WI. Jean loved to be with her family and friends with whom she had fun spending time with at Slade's and The Copper Mule where they shared many laughs as well as taking care of her pets. She also enjoyed boating, reading, and gardening.
Jean is survived by her husband Bob; four children, Jon Kaul, Jake Batterman, Katie Kaul, and Jordan Treichel; mother and stepfather, Bertie and Fred Albright; sister, Tina (Ron) Powers; brothers, Thomas (Toni) Albright, Michael Albright, and Adam Albright; and godchildren, Jack Andersen and Anna Powers. Jean is further survived by her numerous nieces and nephews.
Jean was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Treichel.
A memorial service for Jean will take place at 7PM on Friday, May 3, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home Westside (100 Lake Pointe Dr). A visitation will be held from 4PM until the time of service.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 2 to May 3, 2019