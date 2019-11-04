|
|
Jeanette Albright
oishkosh - Jeanette M. Albright, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 3, 2019 in her home. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 11, 1926 to Donald and Myrtle (Hines) McCulloch. Her family moved to Oshkosh when she was 5 years old.
She attended Rose Stuart Training School, graduated from Oshkosh High School and Oshkosh Teacher's College.
Jeanette and Arden (Jake) Albright were married on June 14, 1947 and were able to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.
She taught kindergarten at South Park, Sunset, Dale & Roosevelt schools and the Omro school system.
She is survived by a son, Peter (Ann) of Daphne, Alabama, a daughter, Nancy (Joan) of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Jeremy (Kristin) of Wild Rose, WI, Jeffrey Albright of Brandon, FL and 2 great grandchildren, Sarah & William of Wild Rose. One sister, Carol (Joe) McIlree of Oshkosh.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, one sister, Kathrine Crowe, and one brother, Wayne McCulloch.
There will be a private burial at Borth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oshkosh Yacht Club or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.
Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019