Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeanette Albright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeanette Albright

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeanette Albright Obituary
Jeanette Albright

oishkosh - Jeanette M. Albright, 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on November 3, 2019 in her home. She was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on November 11, 1926 to Donald and Myrtle (Hines) McCulloch. Her family moved to Oshkosh when she was 5 years old.

She attended Rose Stuart Training School, graduated from Oshkosh High School and Oshkosh Teacher's College.

Jeanette and Arden (Jake) Albright were married on June 14, 1947 and were able to celebrate their 61st wedding anniversary.

She taught kindergarten at South Park, Sunset, Dale & Roosevelt schools and the Omro school system.

She is survived by a son, Peter (Ann) of Daphne, Alabama, a daughter, Nancy (Joan) of Oshkosh. Grandchildren, Jeremy (Kristin) of Wild Rose, WI, Jeffrey Albright of Brandon, FL and 2 great grandchildren, Sarah & William of Wild Rose. One sister, Carol (Joe) McIlree of Oshkosh.

She was predeceased by her parents, her husband, one sister, Kathrine Crowe, and one brother, Wayne McCulloch.

There will be a private burial at Borth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the Oshkosh Yacht Club or the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard, but always near, still loved, still missed and very dear. Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeanette's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -