Seefeld Family of Funeral Chapels
1025 Oregon Street
Oshkosh, WI 54902-6456
(920) 236-7750
1916 - 2019
Oshkosh - Jeanette Louise (nee Dehos) Cummings passed away November 10, 2019. She was born on October 4, 1916, to Meta (nee Raasch) and Martin Dehos on the same farm where her father was born in the Door County town of Nasewaupee, Wisconsin and at the age of three, she and her family moved to Oshkosh Wisconsin.

She married Robert L. Cummings on August 22, 1942 and had a long and happy marriage. Jeanette was blessed with two children, Mary Cummings of Milwaukee, and Steve (Dede) Cummings; three grandchildren, Adam (Janice) Cummings, and twins, Anne (Donnie) Krosschell of Redondo Beach, California, and Elizabeth Cummings (deceased); and one great-grandson, Oliver Cummings.

Jeanette attended Longfellow Elementary School in Oshkosh and is a graduate of Oshkosh High School, class of 1934. After high school, she worked for Paul Redeman & Company, Oshkosh National Bank, and at the time of her retirement was a bookkeeper for Badger Oldsmobile.

She was a lifelong member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, where she taught Sunday school. Jeanette also enjoyed bowling, her cats Tacky and Graystone, crossword puzzles, mystery novels, collecting Hummels, and enjoyed family trips to her beloved Door County, including her birthday trip this October to celebrate her 103rd birthday.

Special thank you to Karie Chapman N.P. for guiding mom on her final journey. Also, the staff at Evergreen Rehab Creekside for their care and compassion.

Per Mom's wishes a Private service will be held.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society.

From Mom's collection of quotes: The love of family is life's greatest blessing.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
