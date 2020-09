Or Copy this URL to Share

Jeanette M. (Dichtl) Miller



Oshkosh - Jeanette M. (Dichtl) Miller age 94 passed away Saturday morning, Sept 5, 2020. Jeanette loved spending time with family and friends and was loved by many. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Ted, and is survived by her 4 sons, Mike (Nancy), Doug, Ron (Linda), and Teddy (Pam). The family will have a private service.









