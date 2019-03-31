|
Jeanette Y. Troiber
Oshkosh - Jeanette Troiber, 91, lost her battle with Alzheimer Disease, on March 14, 2019 at Rosemore Village Retirement Community in Wild Rose. She was born in Stevens Point on September 24, 1927 to Nicholas Benke and Anastacia Wroelewski. She was a graduate of Stevens Point High School. On August 31, 1946, she married the love of her life, John Troiber, with whom she shared 72 years of marriage. He proceeded her in death on Jan. 5, 2018 After John served his time in the US Navy(1943-1946 & 1951-1954), they settled in Oshkosh. There she worked for Wisconsin Bell and American Excelsior. She loved gardening, cooking, sewing, and doing crossword puzzles. She was very thoughtful and considerate and her family was the center of her life. She often would surprise us with her delightful sense of humor. In 1970, John and Jeanette moved to Wild Rose, where they had a "gentleman's farm", to spend their retirement days enjoying country living, gardening, and deer hunting.
Alzheimer robbed her of many of her interests and talents and even( in the end) her communication skills. So in 2015, she and John(whose health was also declining) moved into Rosemore Retirement Community. There the found their "second home" with many loving and deeply caring staff to help with their every need.
Jeanette is survived by one sister, Delphine Benke, San Pedro, California, and by her daughter, Donna(Gary)Youngwirth, Green Bay, WI. Two grandchildren, Kristin(Curt) Flannery and John(Jessie) Youngwirth. And three great-grandchildren, Heather and Valya Flannery, and Jack Youngwirth.
She was preceded in death by 6 of her 7 Sisters: Arlene Bucholtz, Sylvia Benke, Diane Fix, Mary Laramie, Lorraine Sawdy, and Phyllis Staege.
A private funeral service was held for the immediate family on March 27th at Lakeview Memorial Park Chapel, Oshkosh, with Deacon Pat Gelhar officiating.
The family is very grateful for the loving care, kindness, and compassion shown to Jeanette by the staff at Rosemore Village and Agnesian Hospice during this difficult time.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Mar. 31, 2019