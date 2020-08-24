Jeanne Harriet Turner, age 99, of Berlin, died peacefully on Monday, August 24, 2020, at ThedaCare Medical Center-Berlin.She was born December 4, 1920, in the Town of Aurora, the daughter of Harry and Mary Vick Rodencal. Jeanne was a 1939 graduate of Berlin High School. She was united in marriage to George Turner. Jeanne was an avid golfer, an active member of Federated Church in Berlin and a life-long member of Friends in Council.Affectionately known as Nana to her grandchildren and Gigi to her great-grandchildren, Jeanne is survived by her son, Thomas (Nancy) Turner; two grandchildren, Mark (Lonnie) Turner and Elizabeth "Beth" (John) Kuehn; and two great-grandchildren, Abigail Kuehn and Daniel Kuehn. Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, George, in October 1992; two brothers, Gilbert Rodencal and John Rodencal; and two sisters, Alice Mumma and Bernice Sorenson.Graveside services with inurnment will be held on Friday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m., in Oakwood Cemetery, Rev. Dione Stepanek officiating. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barbola Funeral Chapel of Berlin. Memorials may be directed to Berlin Public Library. Anyone wishing to send a sympathy card to the family, please mail card to Barbola Funeral Chapel, c/o Jeanne Turner, PO Box 201, Berlin, WI 54923. Online condolences may be sent to the family at barbolafc@yahoo.com.