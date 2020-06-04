Jeannette Elizabeth Salzieder, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Oakwood Tabor Oaks. She was born on July 30, 1930, in Oshkosh, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth (Poeschl) Day. Jeannette graduated from Oshkosh High School. She married Wilfred Salzieder on July 30, 1949, in Oshkosh.Jeannette was a longtime member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Oshkosh. She was a woman who put others before herself. She loved her family very much and especially the time spent with them while they cared for her.Jeannette is survived by her children, Stephen (Mary) Salzieder of Waunakee, Wis., Susan (Mike) Mach of Fitchburg, Wis., Kathy (Travis) Durand of Athens, Ala., Philip (Darlene) Salzieder of Las Vegas, N.V., and Julie (Matt) Remacle of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Eric, Sarah, Kelly (Seth), Emilie (Bryant), Lindsay, Halle, Nicole (Robert), Tony, Roxane (Alex), Alyssa and Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Gabrielle, Luke, Elizabeth and Isabella; brother-in-law, Thomas Salzsieder of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Geraldine Hansen of Brookfield; and many nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred; daughter, Patricia Salzieder; son, Richard Salzieder; sister, Lorraine (Fred) Stevens; and brother, Ralph (Katherine) Day.Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oshkosh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeannette's name to Agrace HospiceCare or Oakwood Foundation.The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakwood Village Tabor Oaks Assisted Living in Madison and Brian James and his team at Agrace HospiceCare (Fitchburg) for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made atGunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, (608) 442-5002