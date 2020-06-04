Jeannette Elizabeth Salzieder
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Jeannette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeannette Elizabeth Salzieder, age 89, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Oakwood Tabor Oaks. She was born on July 30, 1930, in Oshkosh, Wis., the daughter of Ralph and Elizabeth (Poeschl) Day. Jeannette graduated from Oshkosh High School. She married Wilfred Salzieder on July 30, 1949, in Oshkosh.

Jeannette was a longtime member of Plymouth Congregational Church in Oshkosh. She was a woman who put others before herself. She loved her family very much and especially the time spent with them while they cared for her.

Jeannette is survived by her children, Stephen (Mary) Salzieder of Waunakee, Wis., Susan (Mike) Mach of Fitchburg, Wis., Kathy (Travis) Durand of Athens, Ala., Philip (Darlene) Salzieder of Las Vegas, N.V., and Julie (Matt) Remacle of St. Louis, Mo.; 11 grandchildren, Eric, Sarah, Kelly (Seth), Emilie (Bryant), Lindsay, Halle, Nicole (Robert), Tony, Roxane (Alex), Alyssa and Jackson; five great-grandchildren, Madeleine, Gabrielle, Luke, Elizabeth and Isabella; brother-in-law, Thomas Salzsieder of Milwaukee; sister-in-law, Geraldine Hansen of Brookfield; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilfred; daughter, Patricia Salzieder; son, Richard Salzieder; sister, Lorraine (Fred) Stevens; and brother, Ralph (Katherine) Day.

Private family services will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020. Burial will be held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Oshkosh at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 6, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jeannette's name to Agrace HospiceCare or Oakwood Foundation.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Oakwood Village Tabor Oaks Assisted Living in Madison and Brian James and his team at Agrace HospiceCare (Fitchburg) for their compassionate care. Online condolences may be made at

www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Fitchburg Funeral & Cremation Care, 2950 Chapel Valley Road, (608) 442-5002




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gunderson Funeral Home
2950 Chapel Valley Rd
Fitchburg, WI 53711
(608) 442-5002
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved