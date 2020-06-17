Jeannette Kretzmann-Mitchelly
Berlin - Jeannette Anna Kretzmann-Mitchelly, age 87, resident of Patriot Place, Berlin, received her crown of Life on Monday, June 15, 2020. She was born October 25, 1932, in Berlin, the daughter of Roy and Mabel (Hanson) Moldenhauer. She was confirmed in her faith in April, 1946, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Kohler, WI.
Jeannette was a 1950 graduate of Berlin High School. Her first job was with the Bell Telephone Company as a telephone operator. On August 4, 1951, she was united in marriage to Arnold Kretzmann. She was later united in marriage to Daniel Mitchelly on December 8, 2001.
After sending her youngest child to grade school, Jeannette worked with her husband, Arnie, at Kretzmann Insurance Agency. She later started and managed the Second Time Around Shop in Berlin. She was a member of St John Lutheran Church since 1951 and was active in Altar Guild, LWML, Ladies Aid, Choir, and Sunday Evening Club. She also taught Sunday School and bowled in the St. John's Mixed Bowling League. Community activities included Girl Scout leader, Berlin Alumni Association, and helping with Kiwanis events.
Jeannette is survived by her children, Marcia Finger (Susan Agee), Madison, Cynthia (Ken) Schuett, Berlin, Alan (LaVonne) Kretzmann, Princeton, MN, Sharon Peterson (John Oates), Appleton, and David (Michelle) Kretzmann, Omro; grandchildren, Danielle (Shawn) Klose, Jared (Emily) Finger, Daniel (Toni) Martin, James (Amanda) Martin, Jennifer (Mark) Langton, Gabriela Peterson, Brian Peterson, Ernie Kretzmann (fiancée Erica Kelly), and Theo Kretzmann; great-grandchildren, Paige, Lily, Miles, Cora, Emilee, and Joseph; brother, Leroy (Alice) Moldenhauer and sister-in-law, Lyn Moldenhauer; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
Jeannette was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mabel Moldenhauer; mother and father-in-law, Ernst and Lena Kretzmann; both husbands, Arnold Kretzmann and Daniel Mitchelly; brother, Gordon Moldenhauer; brothers and sisters-in-law, Ruth (Arnold) Dretske and Norman (Lily) Kretzmann.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, June 20, from 9-11am, at St. John Lutheran Church in Berlin. Funeral services will be held at the church, at 11am, Rev. Paul Mundinger officiating. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery and a lunch will follow at the church. A memorial is being established for Lutheran Hour Ministries and Lutheran Woman's Missionary League.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, certain precautions will be introduced at the church. Face masks are encouraged, but not required, social distancing protocols followed, and "no contact" will be monitored and respected throughout the service.
For more information and to view a tribute video to Jeannette, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com
Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home
116 S. Adams Ave
Berlin, WI 54923
(920) 361-2050
info@berlinfuneral.com
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.