Oshkosh - Jeffery "Jeff" J. Steinert, age 62 of Oshkosh, went to be with his Lord Jesus on Saturday, August 29, 2020 after a courageous 5-year battle with cancer. He was born on January 8, 1958 to Jack and Audrey (Wenrich) Steinert. Jeff was married to Linda Frank.Jeff graduated from Oshkosh West High School and later worked at Hoffmaster. He was an avid hunter, trout fisherman, and outdoorsman. He enjoyed camping, having campfires, and spending time with his family and friends. Jeff was a diehard Chicago Cubs fan. He was a member at River Valley Church and was active in the church through his Life group.Jeff is lovingly survived by his wife, Linda Steinert; children, Brittany and Chris Steinert; mother, Audrey Steinert; sister, Deb (James) Bartel; sisters-in-law, Jan (Christian) Grandmaire and family, Sally Glander and family, Judy (Mark) Kalbus and family; brother-in-law, Howie (Pam) Frank and family. He is further survived by his nephews, Jon (Cara) Bartel and family, Matt Bartel, and his uncle, Mike Steinert.He was preceded in death by his father, Jack Steinert, and his uncle, Dan Steinert.A memorial service will be held at 5:00 PM on Friday, September 4, 2020 at River Valley Church, 1331 High Ave #2710. Visitation will take place from 2:00 PM until the time of the service.In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Anthony Rizzo Family Foundation to support cancer research.The family would like to thank Aurora Oncology Department, Dr. Dar and staff, Froedtert Oncology Department, Dr. Giever and staff, especially Michelle, Caitlyn, and Amy.