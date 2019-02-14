|
|
Jeffrey Clark
Oshkosh - Jeffrey "Jeff" Clark, age 64, passed away from complications of cancer on February 10, 2019, peacefully, with family at his side. Jeff was born October 27, 1954, in Oshkosh, WI, to Harold and Janet (Johnson) Clark. On April 14, 1984, he married Tammy Buck, the love of his life and soulmate.
Jeff worked at AT&T as a telephone engineer for 34 years before retiring. There wasn't anything Jeff couldn't do from cooking, to building, writing music, playing instruments, fixing, planting, he could do it all. After retirement you could find Jeff riding around in his convertible, enjoying the sunlight, with his golden retriever Cali in the passenger seat, a Sun Drop in the center console, and tunes on the radio. With such a good ear for music Jeff taught himself how to play the guitar. Jeff enjoyed most spending time with his family. Some of Jeff's most memorable moments were spent in the company of his two daughters, his wife, and grandsons.
Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Tammy Clark; his two daughters, Danielle and husband Michael Schmunk of Oshkosh, Rachelle and husband Mark Padilla of Oshkosh, and son, Jeffery Jr. and wife Katie Clark; grandchildren, Savannah and Dalton of Oshkosh. As well as two new grandsons, who were so dear to his heart, Peyton Clark Schmunk and Greyson Jeffrey Padilla, whom where named after their grandpa. Jeff also is survived by his sisters, Stephanie and husband Barry Rueckert of Muskego, and Jodie and husband Jerry Schoonover of Waukau. Also surviving is his mother in law, Genevieve Buck, special sister in law, Lori Markham; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Harold Clark, mother, Janet Clark, father In law, Donald Buck, and beloved companion, his golden retriever, Cali. Jeff had the kindest, most gentle heart. His love for his family and dogs is indescribable. He could light up any room with his positive energy. His mellow demeanor and kind-heartedness gave the definition of second father to many throughout the years. Jeff will be so deeply missed. His family would like to thank Mercy Medical Center and Heartland Hospice for such great care they provided at such a tough time.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., in First English Lutheran Church, 1013 Minnesota Street, with Pastor Timothy Greenwald officiating. A time of visiting and sharing of memories will be held on Saturday from 12 Noon until 1:00 p.m. at the church. Online condolences to the family may be given at www.seefeldfuneral.com.
"Nobody will ever love you like me!"- Jeff Clark
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Feb. 14, 2019