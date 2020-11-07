Jeffrey D. HallPickett - Jeffrey Hall, age 64, of Pickett, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh from COVID-19. Jeff was born May 7, 1956 in Clintonville, son of Robert and Ruth (Klemp) Hall.Jeff graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1974 and was on the Dean's List while earning his bachelor's degree in Business from Mount Senario College. Jeff married Susette Hannis on July 23, 1977 at Christ Lutheran Church where he has been a longtime member. Jeff began a 43-year career at Oshkosh Truck Corporation in 1977 which lasted until his retirement in 2020.Jeff enjoyed hunting, archery, concerts, and being with friends and family. He will forever be remembered by his ability to make others laugh. Jeff had recently won a battle against Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier this year.Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Ruth Hall; wife, Susette; three children: Sarah (Allan) Ransom, Angela (Aaron) Lloyd, Jacob Hall; eight grandchildren: Allan V, Maxwell and Lauren Ransom, Caleb and Kendal Janzen, Madyson, Ainsley and Delaney Lloyd; brother, David (Linda) Hall; sister, Sheri (Matthew) Haberkorn; brothers-in-law: Jeff (Jodi) and Mike Hannis; and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeff is further survived by his very good friends, Travis and Kari Schmuhl, Mike Mosier, his close hunting buddies, and friends at Oshkosh Corporation.Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family funeral for Jeff.The family wishes to thank the nursing and medical staff at Mercy Medical Center.A memorial has been established in Jeffrey Hall's name.