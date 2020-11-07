1/1
Jeffrey D. Hall
Jeffrey D. Hall

Pickett - Jeffrey Hall, age 64, of Pickett, passed away peacefully, with his wife by his side on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Mercy Medical Center in Oshkosh from COVID-19. Jeff was born May 7, 1956 in Clintonville, son of Robert and Ruth (Klemp) Hall.

Jeff graduated from Oshkosh West High School in 1974 and was on the Dean's List while earning his bachelor's degree in Business from Mount Senario College. Jeff married Susette Hannis on July 23, 1977 at Christ Lutheran Church where he has been a longtime member. Jeff began a 43-year career at Oshkosh Truck Corporation in 1977 which lasted until his retirement in 2020.

Jeff enjoyed hunting, archery, concerts, and being with friends and family. He will forever be remembered by his ability to make others laugh. Jeff had recently won a battle against Hodgkin's lymphoma earlier this year.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Ruth Hall; wife, Susette; three children: Sarah (Allan) Ransom, Angela (Aaron) Lloyd, Jacob Hall; eight grandchildren: Allan V, Maxwell and Lauren Ransom, Caleb and Kendal Janzen, Madyson, Ainsley and Delaney Lloyd; brother, David (Linda) Hall; sister, Sheri (Matthew) Haberkorn; brothers-in-law: Jeff (Jodi) and Mike Hannis; and many aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews. Jeff is further survived by his very good friends, Travis and Kari Schmuhl, Mike Mosier, his close hunting buddies, and friends at Oshkosh Corporation.

Due to COVID-19 there will be a private family funeral for Jeff.

The family wishes to thank the nursing and medical staff at Mercy Medical Center.

A memorial has been established in Jeffrey Hall's name.






Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Nov. 7 to Nov. 15, 2020.
4 entries
November 7, 2020
Sue, Sarah, Angie, Jake....I know that words won't lessen your pain, but please know that all of you are in our hearts and on our minds. The strength of your family and the love you have for each other is admirable. Togetherness and time will help to heal your hearts, we love you and we are here for you.
Tracy Mosier
Friend
November 7, 2020
RIP Jeff.

It was a pleasure knowing you.

David L. Blum
David L. Blum
Teacher
November 7, 2020
Sue and family, We are so sorry to hear the sad news. We extend our deepest sympathy to you all. We always enjoyed our get togethers We you both at Travis and Kari's. Luann and Russell
Luann And Russ Schmuhl
Friend
November 7, 2020
Rest in peace, my friend
Tom Mugerauer
Friend
