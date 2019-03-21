Services
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Homes
100 Lake Pointe Drive
Oshkosh, WI 54904
(920) 231-1510
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jeffrey J. Goodacre Obituary
Oshkosh - Jeffrey J. Goodacre passed away on March 17, 2019 at Mercy Medical Center, Oshkosh. He was born April 15, 1957 in Iola, Wisconsin, the third of eight children born to Donald R. and Joyce E. (Elmer) Goodacre.

He was a kind, caring and quite man that loved animals, rock music and movies and kept to himself.

Jeff is survived by three sisters, Lorri Sawall, Tammy (special friend Don Brayton) Witthuhn, Penny Richter, all of Oshkosh; two brothers, Mark (Susan) Goodacre, Oshkosh and Scott (Julie) Goodacre, Rapid River, MI,

Five nieces and one nephew, Tarah (Mike) Pawicz - their children, Victoria, Shyanne and Vincent, of Berlin; Stacy (Alex) Bublitz - their son, Bennett, of Oshkosh; Elizabeth, Kristin and Emily Goodacre, of Rapid River, MI; Logan Richter and his daughters, Amaris and Emmalene, of Oshkosh. Further survived by two aunts, many cousins, friends and his fur and feathered babies - Tigger, Gypsy and JoJo. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Donny and Mike.

Per Jeff's wishes there will be a time of visitation from 1 to 4pm on Friday March 22, 2019 at Konrad-Behlman Westside Funeral Home, 100 Lake Pointe Drive, Oshkosh.

Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2019
