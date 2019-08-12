|
|
Jeffrey Jungwirth
Oshkosh - Jeffrey Scott "Hollywood" Jungwirth, of Appleton, born December 29, 1967, departed this life Saturday, August 10, 2019 to be with our Lord and Savior.
Jeff is survived by his mother Marcia; son, Zach; Zach's mother, Carrie Priest; brothers, Jordan (Ashley) Jungwirth IV, Jason (Christina) Jungwirth of Neenah; nephews and nieces, Alyssa, Jordan V, Michael, Elizabeth, and Jacob; Aunt and Uncle, Mel and Ginny Lipska, and Barbara and Karl Kallin; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his father, Jordy Jungwirth III; grandparents Genevieve and Jordan Jungwirth II; grandfather, Glenn Tyriver; and his aunt Sandy Friedrich.
Jeff loved his Brewers and enjoyed going to Milwaukee to see them play. He enjoyed helping others and enjoyed his early morning coffee with friends.
A private funeral will be held.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019