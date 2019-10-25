|
Jeffrey Paul Shea
Omro - Jeffrey Paul Shea, 68, of Omro, died peacefully on the afternoon of October 23, 2019, surrounded by his family and after a life fully lived.
Jeff was born July 17, 1951, the son of Ardyne (Minkler) and Gerald Shea, the fourth of seven children raised in Pickett, Wisconsin. Jeff married Dixie Lee Shea on October 9, 1975, in Omro. Dixie preceded Jeff in death on September 9, 2008, after nearly 33 years of marriage.
After graduating high school, Jeff worked at the feed mill in Utica and then in commercial construction prior to starting at General Beverage in Oshkosh and later Little Chute, where he worked for 25 years before retiring due to challenges from Parkinson's disease.
Throughout his life, Jeff greatly enjoyed participating in a variety of sports activities: he played on softball league teams for over 20 years, on a golf league for nearly as long, and in the Omro pool league for many years.
Jeff was also a skilled carpenter. More often than not, the garage floor seemed to be filled with sawdust from a project he was working on, whether it was for Dixie, one of his sons, a family member, or a friend. As a lasting testament to his skill, the only two houses Jeff and Dixie owned throughout life, they built.
While Jeff was involved in many activities and displayed many talents, to his sons his greatest gift was simple: he was Dad. Whether evidenced on home video, in pictures, or through countless memories, Dad was always there. He taught us to play baseball, drive stick shift (starting early, on his lap), drive a nail, plant a tree, till a field, change the oil in a car, make a square corner, and so much more. And later in life, as his Parkinson's disease progressed, he taught us through example to be more patient in life, to not dwell on hardship and instead make the most of each moment, of each day. His selfless approach to life was a continuous gift in motion, centered on love.
Jeff was preceded in death by his spouse, Dixie; his parents; brother, Timothy Shea; nephew, Daniel Shea; and brother-in-law, Gregory Silverthorn.
Jeff is survived by his sons, Eddie and Christopher and their spouses Monika and Megan; grandchildren, Harrison and Henry; siblings, Nancy (Dennis) Penney, Bill (Phillis) Shea, Jim (Brenda) Shea, Larry (Terry) Shea, and Brian (Jane) Shea; in-laws, Bernie and Phyllis Silverthorn, Allen (Cathy) Silverthorn, Wendy (Mark) Krings, and Lorie (Wes) Potratz; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation for family and friends will be on Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Mueller Funeral Home 904 E. Main St. Winneconne. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, October 29 from 9:30 until 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church 730 Madison Ave. Omro. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Fr. Matthew Rappl and Sr. Pam Biehl officiating. Inurnment will be in the Oak Haven Cemetery, town of Omro.
Jeff's family wishes to thank the staffs at Webster Manor, Park View Health Center, and Ascension Hospice for assisting in his care. Your compassion toward Jeff did not go unnoticed.
Dad's wish for his sons was simple: he wanted us to be happy. We're happy Dad, though we miss you dearly.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019