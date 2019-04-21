Services
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
920-235-1170
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Fiss and Bills Poklasny Funeral Home
865 S. Westhaven Dr
Oshkosh, WI 54904
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeffrey Ruedinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeffrey R. Ruedinger


1959 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeffrey R. Ruedinger Obituary
Jeffrey R. Ruedinger

Oshkosh, WI - Jeffrey R. Ruedinger, age 59, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 16, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on April 20, 1959 a son of the late Raymond and Beverly (Kumbier) Ruedinger. Jeff greatly enjoying farming and agricultural activities on his farm. He also enjoyed his computer and Tuesdays playing cards with the guys! He will be sadly missed.

He is survived by three sisters, Renee Ruedinger of Oshkosh; Marcia (David) Kromm of Waunakee and Brenda (Paul) Christman of Oshkosh. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12 noon in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established.

logo




Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now