Jeffrey R. Ruedinger
Oshkosh, WI - Jeffrey R. Ruedinger, age 59, of Oshkosh, passed away unexpectedly at his home on April 16, 2019. He was born in Oshkosh on April 20, 1959 a son of the late Raymond and Beverly (Kumbier) Ruedinger. Jeff greatly enjoying farming and agricultural activities on his farm. He also enjoyed his computer and Tuesdays playing cards with the guys! He will be sadly missed.
He is survived by three sisters, Renee Ruedinger of Oshkosh; Marcia (David) Kromm of Waunakee and Brenda (Paul) Christman of Oshkosh. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Jeff was preceded in death by his parents.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 12 noon in the Fiss & Bills-Poklasny Funeral Home, 865 S. Westhaven Drive. A time of visitation will be held at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A memorial fund will be established.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern on Apr. 21, 2019