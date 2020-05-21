|
Jennifer Jo (Schaumann) McGrath
Larsen - Jennifer Jo (Schaumann) McGrath, age 50, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at the home of her parents on Lake Poygan, where she has been residing for the past 5 years. Jenny was born February 11, 1970, to Gerald and Jeanette (Kellogg) Schaumann. She was a 1988 graduate of Winneconne High School and graduated from UW-Oshkosh with degrees in Criminal Justice and Political Science. Jenny worked as a Locate Specialist for Door County Child Support until her health prevented her from continuing to do so. She was a Green Bay Packers fan, especially Clay Matthews. Jenny will be remembered for her gentle spirit, quick wit and her love for everyone she met.
Jenny is survived by: her son, Ryan McGrath, who was her pride and joy; parents, Jerry and Jeanette Schaumann; sister and brother-in-law, Pam and Gary Nelson; niece and nephew, Madison and Zachary Nelson; long-time friends, Kristin Shackelford and Heather Senske; and many other relatives and friends.
The family is planning a celebration of Jennifer's life in July.
In lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to The Multiple Sclerosis Association of America.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 21 to May 24, 2020