Jennifer Kay Gitzel
Ripon - Jennifer Kay Gitzel, age 65, of Ripon, WI, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at St. Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac.
Jennifer was born January 1, 1955, in Ripon, WI, the daughter of Arden and Marjorie (Olejnik) Wagner. She graduated from Ripon High School and went on to receive her license as a real estate broker. On October 23, 1976, Jennifer married David Gitzel in Ripon. She worked as a real estate broker and a then was a bank manager for Rosendale State Bank now called National Exchange Bank & Trust. Jennifer enjoyed crafts, flower gardening and her three cats. She was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Ripon.
Survivors include her husband of 43 years, David Gitzel of Ripon, WI; her mother, Marjorie Wagner of Ripon and brother, Gary Wagner of Green Lake, WI. She was preceded in death by her father, Arden Wagner and brother, Allen Wagner.
Per Jennifer's wishes there will be no service. Memorials may be directed to the , N19W24350 Riverwood Dr., Waukesha, WI 53188.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from May 12 to May 14, 2020