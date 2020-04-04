Resources
Jeremy R. Long

Oshkosh - Jeremy R. Long, 37, of Oshkosh, WI passed away at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah on March 31, 2020. He was born May 8, 1982 in Appleton, WI to John Long and Connie (Kolosso) Fischer. He was a dedicated and valued employee of Fox Valley Heat Treat. His hobbies included playing softball, cooking, spending time with friends and family, and cheering on the Brewers and the Packers. Jeremy was a loving, fun, and generous man and will be missed by many. He is survived by John Long (Father), Connie Fischer (mother), Anna Barker (fiancé), Jacquelyn and Zachary Bartlett (sister/brother-in-law), Krista Fischer (sister), Joshua Long (brother), Linda and Todd Stelmacher (step-parents), Joan Kolosso (grandmother), Veronica Kasel (step-grandmother), his three nieces, Lilyan, Brielle, and Zoey, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by Bruce and Luella Long (grandparents), Donald Kolosso (grandfather), Steven Kolosso (Uncle), and Jerry Kasel (step-grandfather). A funeral service will not be held at this time due to COVID-19, however, a celebration of life will be held for Jeremy on a later date.



Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020
