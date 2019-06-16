|
|
Jerome "Jerry" Meyer
Chilton - Jerome "Jerry" Raymond Meyer, went to be with God on June 13, 2019. He was born September 30, 1939, in rural Wisconsin. Jerry is survived by two sons, Don and Mike (Sarah), his brother Andy (Joan), his two grandchildren (Michael and Lily), and numerous nieces and nephews (Dean, Anne, Larry, Julie and Joy).
Jerry lived most of his life in New Holstein, WI, and was proud to part of the farming community. He spent nearly four decades helping residents at the Homestead in New Holstein. His pride of this time is evident in the numerous books of newspaper clippings about the Homestead, which he kept near him until the day of his death. Jerry had decades of volunteerism with the Kiwanis Club, the Lion's club, the Optimist club, and many emergency response teams. He spent over twenty years as an elected official, many of those years as an Alderman. Jerry frequently watched or attended Packer football games, Brewer baseball games, and most UW Madison sporting events. Even late into his life, Jerry volunteered his time to Meals on Wheels, to deliver food to those who needed it. It was very common for Jerry to spend time getting to know those who he delivered the food to - in short, he was a people person and enjoyed serving others.
The family will welcome visitors to share their stories from 4PM to 6PM on Monday, June 17 at the Wieting Family Funeral Home in Chilton, WI (411 W. Main St. Chilton, WI 53014). There will be a short memorial service at 6PM.
The family would like to thank all of the wonderful caregivers at Lakepoint Villa assisted living facility in Oshkosh, WI, as well the dedicated Hospice Nurses.
A memorial has been established in the name of Jerome Meyer.
Published in Oshkosh Northwestern from June 16 to June 17, 2019