Jerome SchraderOshkosh - Jerome J. Schrader, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, November 11, 2020. He was born in Oshkosh on March 20, 1924 to the late Arvin and Marie (Koeck) Schrader. Jerome married Edith Buelow on June 11, 1947. He retired from Mercury Marine and then worked for Service Oil Co. Jerome was a WWII Veteran in the Navy.Jerome was preceded in death by his wife, Edith; son, Jerry Schrader; and brothers: Arvin (Betty) Schrader and Dennis (Chick) Schrader. He is survived by his son, Jim Schrader; granddaughter, Stacy Schrader, the apple of his eye; his great-granddaughter, Natasha "The Burner;" and nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.A celebration of life will take place in the spring.The family extends a special thank you to Shyann, and the staff at Bethel Home for their wonderful care.